Cork has one of longest wait times for new driving license appointments

CORK city has one of the longest wait times in the country for driving license appointments, as applicants are facing a lead time of 22 days for an appointment.

Figures released to Aontú through a Parliamentary Question show that the wait time for an appointment at the National Driver Licence Service centre in Cork city is the second longest in the country, at 22 days.

The wait is topped only by the wait at the centre in Limerick, which is estimated to be 24 days.

There are also significant wait times for those applying for a licence in Mallow, where a 15 day lead time for an appointment is to be expected.

Contrastingly, figures show that there is currently no wait time for Cork’s third licence centre, in Skibbereen in West Cork.

Of the 32 centres across the country, more than two thirds have a lead time for appointments of seven days or less.

Commenting on the statistics from the NDLS, Aontú representative for Cork North West, Becky Kealy, said that the waits are “far too long”.

"The system for applying for driving licences and renewal licences needs to be examined, particularly in the North Cork and Cork city area. The waiting times are just one issue which constituents have raised with me - and it is a serious issue with many waiting almost four weeks for an appointment,” she said.

In a letter to Aontú, the Interim Director of Driving Testing and Licencing, Alison Coleman, said that “customers can now also quickly and easily renew their driving licence online without the necessity of attending at an NDLS office, on the website, all they need is a Public Services Card (PSC) and a verified MyGovID account”.

Ms Kealy said the online option and cashless payments and centres make it difficult for many elderly people.

“Many elderly people in rural areas do not know how to use a computer or the internet and would rather deal with a human being, in person. They also may not have a ‘My Gov account’. It is my understanding that most centres, including Cork, do not accept cash payments, only card, payzone or google pay,” she said.