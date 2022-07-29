Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Man who told judge he would stay off the road caught driving again within 24 hours

A motorist with several convictions for driving without insurance gave an undertaking to a district court judge to stay off the road and he was found driving within 24 hours.

Judge Olann Kelleher said of the accused man, 

“He gave an undertaking that he did not stand over. I cannot believe a word he says obviously.” 

The defendant, Lirio Pinto of Highfield Park, Ballincollig, County Cork, appeared before Cork District Court on Monday, July 18, on charges of alleged driving without insurance. 

He was granted bail on his undertaking that he would not drive. The accused was sworn in and gave that undertaking to the judge.

However, on Tuesday, July 19 the same man drove into the Top Oil service station in Ballyvolane.

He was approached by gardaí and he immediately admitted that he was disqualified from driving and uninsured.

Sgt Lyons said the accused had given an undertaking not to drive in Cork District Court the previous day. The sergeant said Pinto had six previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, stood up in court and said, “In mitigation – although it is hard to mitigate – he said immediately to gardaí when they approached him that he was disqualified. 

"He accepted an application to remand him in custody and made no attempt to apply for bail.

“He gave his full cooperation to gardaí when he was seen driving.

“He is 28. He had been working up until May. He had access to a vehicle. He made what he describes as a stupid decision to drive it.” 

Judge Kelleher imposed a total sentence of six months imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for seven years.

Recognisances were set at €750 cash and an independent surety of €750 in what Mr Buttimer referred to as “the unlikely event of an appeal.”

