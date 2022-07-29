Man who lost son to suicide tours around country to raise funds for Midleton Hub

MIDLETON man Bunny O’Riordan is taking an epic month long motorbike trip to every county Ireland, to raise funds for The Midleton Hub, and raise awareness about the hub’s approach to community-based mental health supports.

Founded by Bunny four years ago, The Midleton Hub provides community and peer led supports for people’s wellbeing and mental health, particularly for those dealing with suicide bereavement.

When Bunny’s son Cian died by suicide in 2009, aged 17, he said “there was a lot missing in terms of a support network”.

“There are elements of people around for suicide intervention, but for the people left behind, there’s actually very little, and there’s very little on a long term basis, so that’s what we set up,” he said.

What started as The Midleton Bike Project, a group coming together to support Bunny in restoring a motorbike he had promised to Cian for his 18th birthday, soon grew into a strong community of people supporting each other through their own difficult times.

The Midleton Hub now provides wellbeing and mental health support, including bereavement support groups, signposting to professional therapeutic services, courses and community mindfulness gatherings.

Bunny O'Riordan of The Midleton Hub who will drive around the 32 counties of Ireland on his late son Cian's bike with a support team to raise funds and awareness for 'living with suicide' pictured with some of the equipment for the trip.

“The Hub is safety. It’s a very safe, welcoming place,” said Bunny.

“While the main emphasis is around wellness from suicide, lots of other people attend that wouldn’t have any connection to suicide, but they would, as I think everybody on the planet does, have some connection to mental health and wellbeing. Everybody has some challenge in their life, and we find that the people that come in for reasons that we never anticipated tend to stay,” he said.

While the Hub has an open door policy and doesn’t keep records of how many people come and go, Bunny estimates that between 60 and 80 people attend services regularly, with a turnout of 20 to 30 people each day they’re open. Sunday cafes that are open to the public can attract up to 80 people every week.

With an ever-growing community, Bunny now hopes his charity road trip will help to raise funds to improve and expand the Hub’s facilities, He hoped to winter-proof a warehouse section of the Hub, that currently can’t be heated or used for five months of the year, and divide it into a yoga/meditation space, offices, and an emergency therapy room for people who may present to the hub in need of immediate support.

Bunny O'Riordan of The Midleton Hub who will drive around the 32 counties of Ireland on his late son Cian's bike with a support team to raise funds and awareness for 'living with suicide'.

Bunny is aiming to visit all 32 counties in Ireland in 32 days, starting on Monday next, August 1, riding Cian’s motorbike, whose memory inspired the beginnings of the Midleton Hub.

Bunny hopes to raise €100,000 to complete refurbishments of the Hub, and also spread awareness about the benefits of the hub to other communities around Ireland.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience. The fundraising will allow us to branch out with our services.” he said.

Bunny is appealing to people to sponsor a brick in the refurbished centre for €100, or donate what they can, to help the Hub provide support to everyone who needs it.

All are welcome at the Midleton Hub on Monday 1 August from 10:30am for Bunny’s send-off, as he is set to take off on his journey around 12:30pm, or to meet him along the way as he passes through Midleton, Carrigtwohill, Little island, and then up through the City as he heads for West Cork.