How I met my partner: First date mix up but Caoimhe and Denis are still going strong four years later

THERE were a couple of stumbling blocks before the great love story of Caoimhe O’Riordan and Denis Costello got out of the traps, but it’s been smooth sailing ever since.

Four years together, the pair are still debating how they actually met each other.

According to Denis, they met at work and Caoimhe agrees that is where they got to know each other, but Caoimhe maintains the pair were somewhat familiar faces by the time they met on the office floor.

Caoimhe explained: “When people ask me how I met Denis I always say ‘We worked in the same department’.

"What I generally leave out is that we had crossed paths a few times before that, including a prolonged conversation at the fountain on Grand Parade one cold winter night waiting for elusive taxis after a Christmas night out – a conversation neither of us quite remember.” For Denis, the romance was far more straightforward.

“Initially I worked in a different department and I noticed Caoimhe calling in late in the evenings to chat to someone who sat in my building. I changed roles and we ended up being in the same department, Caoimhe worked on shift and I was on days.”

Denis said it was Caoimhe’s expert knowledge and collaboration efforts that brought them closer.

“Caoimhe was always extremely knowledgeable and willing to share information, so we spent many times chatting about work-related items. As time passed by I found excuses to have a cup of tea in the afternoon in the canteen to have a chat (work-related of course).” Denis said it was during the great snow of March 2018 when they couldn’t get to work, along with the aid of some Dutch courage he asked Caoimhe out on a date.

Caoimhe said the date did not start out too promising.

“Denis was 40 minutes late, though he claims I was 40 minutes early, but after a stuttering start the date was spectacular.” Denis said, it couldn’t have gone better.

“We had a lovely first date together, classic dinner and a movie. While it wasn’t difficult at all to chat there were some nerves for sure, but the evening went well and ended in a very respectful hug on Grand Parade.” The pair met the following Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and a week later, the pair were an item.

Despite their slightly alternative renditions of their first date, it’s clear from the couple, they are a match made in heaven.

Caoimhe said Denis is always in her corner. “Denis is the kindest person I have ever met. He’s my biggest cheerleader, always quick with kind word or a compliment and our house is always full of laughter. He’s first on the dance floor and always a great man for a chat.” For Denis, Caoimhe has helped him reach new heights, literally. “Caoimhe ignited my love of hiking despite my fear of heights and has always been hugely supportive in scoping out a ledge or what is coming up on the trail to alleviate my fears.

“Such is Caoimhe’s powers of persuasion, she convinced me that hiking up the tallest mountain in Africa was achievable and approximately six months after our first date I found myself trekking through the jungle on the way up Mount Kilimanjaro!”