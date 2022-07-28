Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 10:41

Up to 700 Cork premises impacted by unplanned water outage

Irish Water crews have been mobilised and are working to repair a burst main.
Irish Water said that crews have been mobilised and are working to repair a burst main which is impacting supply to consumers in the north Cork areas of Fermoy and Dromina and their surrounding areas.

Echo reporter

Up to 700 premises in north Cork are being impacted by an unplanned water outage this morning.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, said that crews have been mobilised and are working to repair a burst main which is impacting supply to consumers in the north Cork areas of Fermoy and Dromina and their surrounding areas.

It said the unplanned outage may result in low pressure or a loss of supply this morning/afternoon.

Between 100 and 500 premises in the Fermoy area (Bachelors Walk/Rathealy/Greenhill Area and surrounding area) are impacted, with an estimated restoration time of 4pm.

A further 200 premises in the Dromina area (Bog Cross Liscarroll, Dromina Village and surrounding area) are impacted.

Irish Water said that the Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice.

irish water north cork fermoy
