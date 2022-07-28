Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 09:25

'A positive change': Proposed changes to laws in rape cases welcomed by Cork experts 

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo before Cabinet yesterday, seeking approval for a bill to strengthen the law on consent, knowledge and belief in rape cases.
'A positive change': Proposed changes to laws in rape cases welcomed by Cork experts 

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo before Cabinet yesterday, seeking approval for a bill to strengthen the law in a number of areas in rape cases. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin

Ellen O'Regan

A PROPOSED change to the law around consent in rape cases has been praised by Cork legal experts and sexual violence related activists as one which strikes a fairer balance between the accused and the victim in trials.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee brought a memo before Cabinet yesterday, seeking approval for a bill to strengthen the law on consent, knowledge and belief in rape cases.

The current definition of rape is that rape has occurred when a person knew another person did not consent, or was reckless as to whether they were consenting.

As the law stands, a person accused of rape can avail of the defence they honestly believed they had the other person’s consent, even if that subjective belief was mistaken.

Proposed changes to the law include an amendment to the definition of rape, to include an objective test, that an accused person commits rape if they could not have reasonably believed the other person was consenting.

Proposed changes also include exclusion of the public from the courtroom in sexual offence trials, a new provision that self-induced intoxication will not be a defence to a charge of rape, and anonymity for victims in all trials for sexual offences.

The proposed removal of the “honest belief” defence to rape was recommended by the Law Reform Commission in 2019.

'A positive change'

Dr Catherine O’Sullivan, Criminal law lecturer in UCC, said it is a “positive change” that would, if the final Bill follows the recommendations of the Law Reform Commission, introduce an objective test with a narrow set of subjective factors that a jury can consider.

She said that when determining if an accused had a reasonably held belief of consent, the jury can take into account a number of subjective circumstances, such as intellectual disability, mental illness, and the age and the maturity of the accused.

“By narrowing it to these, you get that balance right between protecting non-blameworthy accused, those who could not possibly attain that reasonable belief standard… the constitutional rights of the accused, in relation to being found guilty of such a serious offense, whilst also protecting the constitutional right of the woman to bodily autonomy and her right not to be raped,” she added.

However, she warned that deciding what is a reasonably held belief could lead juries to consider commonly endorsed myths and biases held around rape, adding: “This needs to be part of a wider package of reforms in terms of education around consent, and is a much bigger issue than just what the law says… we need to change social attitudes.”

'More of a balance'

Mary Crilly, CEO of Cork Sexual Violence Centre, said that the change will “create more of a balance in cases”.

“I welcome anything that creates more of a balance in cases,” she said.

“The system we have for rape cases and sexual violence cases is old, archaic, and not fit for purpose.

“I’m optimistic that we are making changes, because it’s about making it better for everybody involved, especially the victim,” she added.

She emphasised that there is still much to be improved about how sexual violence cases are conducted in Ireland, such as the adversarial nature of trials where victims have to take to the stand as witnesses, and in particular character references in convictions, which she said she would like to see gotten rid of “immediately”.

Read More

Three UCC projects win share in €7m health research funding 

More in this section

Cork DAWG appeals for donations to help fund ‘urgent’ treatment of puppies found ‘infested in fleas’ Cork DAWG appeals for donations to help fund ‘urgent’ treatment of puppies found ‘infested in fleas’
Accused in cybercrime case investigated by gardaí and FBI remanded in custody Accused in cybercrime case investigated by gardaí and FBI remanded in custody
Cork Airport anticipating 'very busy' bank holiday weekend Cork Airport anticipating 'very busy' bank holiday weekend
cork crimecork courtcourts
'We are here and we are ready': New shipping container food market to open in Cork this weekend 

'We are here and we are ready': New shipping container food market to open in Cork this weekend 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more