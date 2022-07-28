Muggles ready for Harry Potter

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Potted Potter, The Unauthorised Harry Experience: A Parody by Dan and Jeff, which has played all over the world, is in Cork as part of a nationwide tour, with performances tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.
‘The Unauthorised Harry Experience: A Parody’ by Dan and Jeff returns to Ireland and plays the Everyman tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

Echo reporter

An Olivier Award-nominated show that takes on the challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes comes to The Everyman this weekend.

Created by double Olivier Award best entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show has been described as “a must-see for Potter addicts and a great introduction to the series for anyone who has ever wondered what all the fuss is about”.

Clarkson and Turner first created Potted Potter in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series.

The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show.

So far there have been four Potted shows - Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter.

Potted Potter has been seen by over one million muggles around the world since its 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway in two sold-out seasons, as well as five West End runs, and multiple north American and Australasian tours.

It had its 700th performance during a residency in Las Vegas, where it won Best New Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards in 2019.

The show is family entertainment and described as perfect for “ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed)”.

