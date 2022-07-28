Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Accused in cybercrime case investigated by gardaí and FBI remanded in custody

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the prosecution that there had been some progress in advancing the case.
Accused in cybercrime case investigated by gardaí and FBI remanded in custody

File image of Suleman Mazhar. Pic: Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

THE 40-year-old man charged in Cork with alleged cybercrimes following an investigation here and by the FBI in America was remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Suleman Mazhar, who was previously of Moneygourney, Douglas, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted from the prosecution that there had been some progress in advancing the case.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said that while the accused had been granted High Court bail he has not been able to raise the bail money which required in the sum of €5,500 cash and an independent surety of €5,000.

“In this particular case I would ask the state to proceed as expeditiously as it can,” Mr Cuddigan said.

Sergeant Wesley Kenny brought charges which allege that the accused had a smart card reader to make false financial instruments at a house at Railway Street, Passage West, County Cork, that he had 52 plastic cards embedded with smart chips and magnetic strips and a final charge of alleged money-laundering between August 2020 and July 2021.

Sgt Kenny said that their investigation into alleged transfers of crypto-currency had seen the accused allegedly involved in more than 2,000 transactions involving $346,000 (dollars) over a one-year period.

The accused gave evidence of buying five bitcoins at €109 each and their value going to a high of €62,000 each. He said he was on Jobseekers Allowance.

More in this section

Cork-based GP welcomes Cabinet approval for plans to legislate for safe access zones  Cork-based GP welcomes Cabinet approval for plans to legislate for safe access zones 
Law and justice concept Woman raped by ex-husband told jury he threatened to cut off her fingers using secateurs 
Man previously jailed for assaulting bus driver sentenced for being threatening to another  Man previously jailed for assaulting bus driver sentenced for being threatening to another 
cork gardacork crime
<p>Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) is appealing for donations to help fund the urgent treatment of five “very weak” puppies found riddled with fleas. Picture via Cork DAWG Facebook page.</p>

Cork DAWG appeals for donations to help fund ‘urgent’ treatment of puppies found ‘infested in fleas’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more