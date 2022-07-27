Six months in jail for man who waved knife around on Cork street

A drunken man was seen waving a knife around at Church Street in Douglas and now he has been sentenced to six months in jail.

28-year-old Alan McCarthy of 50 Glencurrig Estate, South Douglas Road, Cork, admitted this and other offences.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined details of the offences to which the accused was pleading guilty.

On February 11 gardaí received a call about a man acting in a threatening and aggressive manner in Douglas.

A woman stated that as she drove by in her vehicle the accused stuck up his middle finger and made a number of threats to her. He later admitted sticking up his middle finger to her but denied making verbal threats.

More recently at 10.10p.m. on June 11 at Church Street, Douglas, Cork, gardaí received reports of a man armed with a knife acting in an erratic manner.

“He had a large silver knife in his hand and as the gardaí approached he shouted, ‘F*** off, pigs’. He was highly intoxicated and conveyed to Togher garda station,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that in fairness to the defendant he dropped the knife as soon as the guards approached.

A week later he was caught in possession of cocaine to the value of €160 for his own use.

In one further incident he was drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at Paul Street, Cork. He was so drunk he was unable to stand unaided on that occasion.

Mr Burke said the defendant accepted that the comments he made to gardaí “are nothing to be proud of".

Judge Olann Kelleher said his greatest concern was with the fact that the accused was waving a knife at Church Street. Mr Burke said the accused dropped it as soon as gardaí approached.

The judge said he had to be cognisant of the fact that the accused had two previous convictions for having weapons.

He imposed a total sentence of six months imprisonment.