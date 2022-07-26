Knuckle-duster found during search of car in Cork

A KNUCKLE-duster was found during the search of a man’s car in Cork and the motorist told gardaí he had it for his own protection.

Now Christopher Judge has been given a nine-month suspended sentence and ordered to do 200 hours of community service for this and other offences.

Addresses for the accused on his charges appeared as various Carrigaline addresses and no fixed address.

Christopher Judge pleaded guilty to several charges arising out of a number of incidents.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described at Cork District Court what happened in the various incidents.

On July 10, 2020, the defendant was stopped driving his vehicle at the South Ring Road in Cork.

“It was known that he was involved in a dispute with other parties at the time in relation to the sale or supply of drugs.

“He was informed of a search being carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Mr Judge was the driver and a knuckle-duster was found in the back passenger seat.

“He was cautioned at the scene and asked about the implement. He informed gardaí he had the knuckle-duster for his own protection,” Sgt Lyons said.

On January 2, 2021, there was a Covid checkpoint operated by gardaí at Shanbally and they stopped Christopher Judge who was the driver of a vehicle. He was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and €20 worth of amphetamines were recovered.

He told gardaí the amphetamines were for his own personal use.

Then on March 2, 2021, at Main Street, Carrigaline, County Cork, the defendant opened the unsecured front door of a premises.

He went in and took property away with him and then returned a short time later and stole more property from the premises.

The total amount of stolen property came to €2,842.

On November 11, 2021, Christopher Judge found a Revolut card at a garage and he used it for a series of purchases to the value of €400.

Frank Buttimer said the 40-year-old widower was clear of all substances for the past five months.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the matter that caused him greatest concern was the possession of the weapon which he was carrying for his own protection.

The judge accepted that the burglary in Carrigaline was opportunistic in the sense that the door was half-open at the time.

Noting the plea made in mitigation and the defendant’s circumstances now, the judge imposed a nine-month suspended sentence and a community service order of 200 hours.