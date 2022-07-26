Harassment victim thanks those who have supported her in raising almost €10,000

FRIENDS of a community activist whose life was made miserable by a campaign of harassment have managed to raise almost €10,000 through fundraising to help her meet the cost of legal fees.

Laura O’Connell’s nightmare did not end with the imprisonment of Sonya Egan, who subjected Laura and a former Sinn Féin TD, Jonathan O’Brien, to a campaign of harassment.

Ms Egan was recently sentenced by a Cork Circuit Criminal Court judge to three years in prison, with the last year suspended.

The ordeal continues to haunt Ms O’Connell, who is faced with large legal bills. Friends stepped in amid concerns that this is putting her life on hold, as she awaits specialist treatment to cope with the psychological impact of her ordeal.

Judge Helen Boyle described in court how the harassment continued for a long time, was repeated and sustained, and was pursued through multiple routes.

Ms O’Connell extended her gratitude to those who stuck by her, adding that she lost many friends because of defamatory rumours fabricated by 42-year-old Egan.

Ms O’Connell says the only way she can move on with her life is to clear her debts. Friends are hoping to raise €28,000 on her behalf through a GoFundMe appeal.

“My friends asked if they could set up a GoFundMe and, of course, as a proud and independent woman, I was initially having none of it,” Ms O’Connell said.

“They finally managed to get me at a moment where I just decided to rip the bandage off. I’ve lost a lot of friends over this, but I’m very grateful to the ones who stuck around, without whom this GoFundMe wouldn’t exist.”

Ms O’Connell was left with a significant legal bill as a result of the action she had to take and to date, that legal bill remains unpaid, resulting in a judgment having been awarded against Ms O’Connell for legal fees totalling €26,288.54.

“I just need to get this judgment removed and off me, so I can try to get on with my life,” she said.

Ms O’Connell’s priority is to support her son, who is preparing to attend college this year.

“He deserves a mum who can support him through the next chapter of his life, but financially I’m crippled, making this impossible,” Ms O’Connell said.

“Victims shouldn’t have to be out of pocket and neither should their solicitors. This is all about putting the responsibility back to the State and having better supports and resources available for victims.

“The victim shouldn’t be the one suffering when they were brave enough to come forward and seek justice. My hope is that I’ll be able to do some campaigning in the future around this, when the time is right.”

Ms O’Connell said she is taking life one day at a time.

“It’s difficult to analyse what the long-term effects of this might be.

“I’m in firefighting mode. My son needs to go to college and we need to put food on the table. This has had a knock-on effect in so many areas.”

Security is still a concern for Ms O’Connell, who says she is constantly looking over her shoulder.

“All I could do was put a latch on the door and install an alarm, because I couldn’t afford a camera. It’s almost surreal. There were a lot of people I lost along the way, because I had to lock down and hibernate.

“How do you begin to tell people you can’t see them anymore, because your stalker has made you too afraid to leave the house? You have to remind yourself of the human side in all this. That goes for both sides. I believe that prison isn’t a great place for Sonya. Yes, she needs to be locked away, but she also needs help.”

The Cork woman spoke of how being financially secure would get her the help she needs to deal with a post-traumatic stress-disorder diagnosis.

“At the moment, I’m on a two-year waiting list, because the help that I require is so specialised.” Ms O’Connell reiterated how grateful she is for her friends.

“Without their support, I’d still be trying to find a way to pull myself out of that black hole.”

To contribute to Laura’s cause go to www.gofundme.com.