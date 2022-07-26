Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 11:04

Clare woman filled trolley with €325 worth of goods and left Cork supermarket without paying

Liam Heylin

A mother of ten from County Clare turned up at a supermarket in Cork two days before Christmas and filled a trolley with goods before leaving without paying for them.

Angela Mongans of Ennistimon, County Clare, pleaded guilty to theft at Cork District Court.

Inspector Martin Canny said that the theft was carried out on December 23 2021.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused filled a trolley with various goods to a total value of €325 and left without offering payment.

Inspector Canny said the 40-year-old was caught outside Supervalu in Carrigaline, County Cork, and the stolen property was recovered by staff.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said the defendant was extremely apologetic.

“She is from Ennistimon, County Clare. She has ten children. Her husband is on disability. Her brother came back from England and that was why she visited Cork,” Mr Daly said.

Judge Marian O’Leary told the accused to pay €200 to the court poor box. If that is done she will be given the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act. 

If not, she will be fined €300.

