Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 10:00

Hotel becomes first in Cork to be awarded with prestigious sustainability award

The 206-year-old hotel, which is part of the Flynn Hotel Collection, has become the first and only hospitality venue in Cork to be awarded with a Gold Label Award for sustainability
Bastien Peyraud, General Manager at The Imperial. Picture: Miki Barlok

Ellen O'Regan

The Imperial Hotel has become the first in Cork to take home a prestigious gold sustainability award, as it has invested over €400,000 in its sustainability programme over the last four years.

The 206-year-old hotel, which is part of the Flynn Hotel Collection, has become the first and only hospitality venue in Cork to be awarded with a Gold Label Award for sustainability from Fifty Shades Greener, the leading environmental education provider in Ireland.

Fifty Shades Greener is focused on building a NetZero society and shines a light on businesses from all industry that have an active commitment to reducing their impact on the environment.

Fifty Shades Greener commended the Imperial for reducing CO2 emissions by 21% in 2022 compared to 2019, having 67% of food sourced locally, and for reducing meat and waste on its menus.

They also acknowledged that the Imperial has planted 200 trees year to date with Plant-It and Trees on the Land, and they are prioritising the incorporation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals into their daily operations.

“We are shouting from the rooftops because we are so incredibly proud. Our Imperial family works smart every day to ensure we become the most sustainable hotel. We are always looking for ways to reduce our footprint, care for and protect the environment, and give back to the communities we are part of,” said Bastien Peyraud, General Manager at The Imperial.

“We are also engaging with the SEAI and hope to execute several larger projects over the next year. We are not only tasked with significantly reducing our carbon footprint, but we are also responsible for taking care of an historic building which has been a part of Cork City for over 200 years,” he added.

Having taken over as general manager at The Imperial in 2019, the Lyon native and his dedicated ‘Green Team’ have implemented significant sustainability measures and initiatives with the aim of making the hotel carbon neutral hotel by 2025. The hotel is also working towards a gold label from Green Hospitality.

