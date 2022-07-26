Cork County Council to seek an urgent review of housing grants

CALLS for an urgent review of the housing grants that are available for essential repairs to improve the condition of an older person's home were approved at Monday’s full council meeting.

It was agreed that Cork County Council will write to the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien seeking an urgent review of the Housing Adaptation, Mobility and Older Person Grant.

The motion was proposed by Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath who also successfully garnered unanimous support for a review of the range of works permissible particularly for the Older Person Grant, taking into account the need to promote renewable energy and new technologies to be communicated to Minister O’Brien.

Cllr McGrath said the grants provide essential funding. “The grants have been in place a number of years and they have not been reviewed in terms of the amount that can be allocated to carry out works,” he said.

“It has now become very critical that these grants are reviewed as a matter of urgency, said Cllr McGrath.

“It has become more pressing because of the inflationary crisis. There needs to be a significant increase in the permissible amounts that can be allocated to carry out works. The limits need to be adjusted,” he added.

Cllr McGrath continued: “The qualifying income levels have not been changed for many years and they also need to be reviewed. I don’t believe the grants reflect the carbon and climate crisis that we are in. They need to be reviewed in that context in terms of the works that can be permitted.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said the cost of grants and works is ‘inhibitive’ to members of the community.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley agreed that the grants will have to be increased to cover the costs.