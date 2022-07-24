Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 16:13

Judge gives Cork man ‘one last chance’ despite reoffending risk

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the man who behaved in the manner described in October, 2021, was totally different to the person coming before the court now.
Judge gives Cork man ‘one last chance’ despite reoffending risk

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a sentence of 10 months on Seán Lee, of Meadow View, Ballyvodock West, Cork, but suspended on the condition that he is of good behaviour for the next two years. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 32-YEAR-OLD man who was described as being at a high risk of reoffending was given “one last chance” with a suspended jail term for obstructing a drugs search.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a sentence of 10 months on Seán Lee, of Meadow View, Ballyvodock West, Cork, but suspended on the condition that he is of good behaviour for the next two years.

“Even though the experts say you are a high risk of reoffending, I will give you one last chance,” Judge Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused was engaging with treatment facilities in dealing with his difficulties.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the obstruction of a drugs search occurred on October 13, 2021, at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street. Garda Iain King observed a man with drug paraphernalia and told the defendant he would carry out a drugs search. Lee appeared to have a wrap of suspected Diamorphine in his mouth. He spat out a small plastic bag and swallowed the suspected drug. Lee had eight previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two for obstructing drugs searches.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the man who behaved in the manner described in October, 2021, was totally different to the person coming before the court now.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 Cork GP encourages groups advised to receive extra Covid-19 booster to avail of the jabs
Water supply restored to hundreds of people in Cork following completion of essential works at treatment plant Water supply restored to hundreds of people in Cork following completion of essential works at treatment plant
Campaigners hopeful northside preschool could be saved following ‘very positive’ development Campaigners hopeful northside preschool could be saved following ‘very positive’ development
cork courtcourts
<p>Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 94 Covid-19 outbreaks were notified nationally in key settings in the week to July 16, 2022, a decrease of 22 outbreaks on the number reported in the previous week.</p>

Covid-19: Almost 20 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry region last week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more