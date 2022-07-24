Judge gives Cork man ‘one last chance’ despite reoffending risk

A 32-YEAR-OLD man who was described as being at a high risk of reoffending was given “one last chance” with a suspended jail term for obstructing a drugs search.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a sentence of 10 months on Seán Lee, of Meadow View, Ballyvodock West, Cork, but suspended on the condition that he is of good behaviour for the next two years.

“Even though the experts say you are a high risk of reoffending, I will give you one last chance,” Judge Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused was engaging with treatment facilities in dealing with his difficulties.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the obstruction of a drugs search occurred on October 13, 2021, at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street. Garda Iain King observed a man with drug paraphernalia and told the defendant he would carry out a drugs search. Lee appeared to have a wrap of suspected Diamorphine in his mouth. He spat out a small plastic bag and swallowed the suspected drug. Lee had eight previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and two for obstructing drugs searches.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the man who behaved in the manner described in October, 2021, was totally different to the person coming before the court now.