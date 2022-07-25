Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Sailor to depart from Cork hoping to become first Irish person to sail solo around the world non-stop

Only 100 people have ever sailed solo non-stop around the world via the five great capes.
Tomorrow, Pat Lawless, centre, will depart Crosshaven in his attempt to be the first Irish person to sail non-stop solo around the world, as a competitor in the Golden Globe Race. He is with Kieran Ivers, CEO of Green Rebel, sponsors, and Susie O’Leary, also of Green Rebel. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Roisin Burke

A SAILOR is leaving Cork tomorrow, bound for France, hoping to become the first Irish person to sail around the world non-stop as part of the Golden Globe Race. 

The race proper departs from France on September 4.

Pat Lawless, a carpenter and former fisherman from Co Kerry, will be the only Irish competitor. 

He is sponsored by Green Rebel, a Cork-based specialist offshore-site-investigation company.

About 6,000 people have climbed Everest and 556 people have been to space, but only 100 people have ever sailed solo non-stop around the world via the five great capes.

The Golden Globe Race 2022 will begin on September 4, when 35 sailors depart Les Sables-d’Olonne and aim to sail solo, non-stop around the world, via the five great capes, and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne between seven and 11 months later.

Mr Lawless is heading for France from Crosshaven tomorrow. 

The 66-year-old has been sailing all his life, and is following in the footsteps of his late father, also Pat, who sailed around the world at the age of 70. Pat will also be raising money for Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

“This race is a part of sailing history and I cannot wait to get started,” he said. “There have been 11 solo non-stop sailing races around the world. The first, original Golden Globe Race was won by Sir Robert Knox-Johnson, an Englishman. All the other 10 races were won by the French.

“We need to get Ireland on this list. I am delighted that Green Rebel has decided to join me as the main corporate sponsor for this race.

“While I’m in it to win it, this race is all about survival and arrival and I believe I have the right boat and a better chance of finishing this race than most. I am delighted to have an ambitious, indigenous Irish company like Green Rebel behind me, and I hope I can make them proud.”

The sailors will circumnavigate 30,000 nautical miles across some of the most dangerous seas. The race is expected to take between seven and 11 months.

The competitors will not be permitted to have modern technology and can only use items that were available in 1968, the year of the first Golden Globe Race.

Pat will navigate by the position of the sun, using only a sextant and paper charts. Clocks must be mechanical, and GPS, satellite phones, iPads, electrical auto steering, and water makers are not allowed. The competitors will carry all their own food, water, tools, and spare parts for the many months at sea.

External communication with family, friends, or support groups will not be allowed.

This is the third time the Golden Globe Race has taken place and in previous years many competitors failed to complete it.

