Campaigners hopeful northside preschool could be saved following ‘very positive’ development

Campaigners seeking a reversal in the decision to close Stepping Stones preschool in Farranree have said they are hopeful that the service may be able to reopen in the coming term following a “very positive” development.

Parents of children in the school had been issued with a letter earlier this month informing them that the school would not be reopening in August, citing funding issues and difficulties in maintaining a Board of Management as the reasons behind the decision.

Last Monday, a small protest against the decision was held outside the school attended by parents, staff members and politicians.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said people “cannot afford” to lose the service in the heart of the Farranree area.

“Parents rely on the service and teachers have jobs. It is a preschool that children are thriving in and, given the shortage of childcare places at the minute, we must do everything we can to save it.

“I’ve contacted Cork City Council, the Board of Management and the Cork City Childcare Committee.

“We are committed to working with everyone to try and resolve this issue,” he said.

In recent days, Mr Gould said a “very positive” development in the campaign to save the service has occurred, with Cork City Childcare confirming to him that they will advertise the tender for Stepping Stones on Monday.

“We’re not over the line yet but we’re very close to getting this resolved.

“We know that there are a number of providers who are very interested in bidding on it.

“It [the tender] will be open for a week for people to put in their interest and then Cork City Childcare will make a decision,” he told The Echo.

Mr Gould said he hoped any potential new management who might take over the school would keep on the existing staff.

“We want it to remain as a community-based childcare service.

“We’re also hoping that the current staff will be retained because they’re one of the major strengths of the preschool. That’s why parents are so keen to keep their kids in the school. They’re very happy with the quality of the service,” he said.

Mr Gould acknowledged the “great work” done by families in the campaign to save the school.

He also thanked Cork City Childcare and Cork City Council who he said have “done everything in their power” trying to get the service reopened for August 29.

His party colleague, Cllr Mick Nugent also welcomed the development.

“This is good news and a big step towards keeping the preschool open,” he said.