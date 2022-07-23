Cork weather: Showers could turn ‘heavy or thundery at times’ ahead of change in conditions

Met Éireann has advised that showers may turn "heavy or thundery at times" in what looks set to be a washout of a weekend for Cork.

However, the national forecaster says conditions will become more settled in the early days of next week as high pressure moves over the country once again.

Today will be cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain or showers throughout the day, some of which “may turn thundery in the afternoon and evening”.

Some outbreaks of rain sweeping north-eastwards across the country this morning 🌧️



However, on this day in 2005, the highest rainfall daily total for the month of July in Ireland occured ☔️ It was 112.9 mm in Macroom, Co. Cork.



More here 👇https://t.co/BnrVhjIGK5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 23, 2022

Highest temperatures today will be between 18 and 22 degrees.

Unsettled conditions will persist overnight with nighttime temperatures staying above average at around 14 or 15 degrees at a minimum.

The rainy weather comes as, on this day in 2005, the highest rainfall daily total for the month of July in Ireland occurred.

This happened in Macroom with 112.9mm of rain falling over the course of the day.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with widespread showery rain, “possibly turning heavy or thundery at times”.

It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong near coasts.

According to the current outlook, the country is in store for a “good deal of dry weather” early next week as high pressure moves over Ireland.