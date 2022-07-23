Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 09:23

Cork weather: Showers could turn ‘heavy or thundery at times’ ahead of change in conditions

The rainy weather comes as, on this day in 2005, the highest rainfall daily total for the month of July in Ireland occurred. This happened in Macroom with 112.9mm of rain falling over the course of the day.
Cork weather: Showers could turn ‘heavy or thundery at times’ ahead of change in conditions

Met Éireann has advised that showers may turn "heavy or thundery at times" in what looks set to be a washout of a weekend for Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has advised that showers may turn "heavy or thundery at times" in what looks set to be a washout of a weekend for Cork.

However, the national forecaster says conditions will become more settled in the early days of next week as high pressure moves over the country once again.

Today will be cloudy with widespread outbreaks of rain or showers throughout the day, some of which “may turn thundery in the afternoon and evening”.

Highest temperatures today will be between 18 and 22 degrees.

Unsettled conditions will persist overnight with nighttime temperatures staying above average at around 14 or 15 degrees at a minimum.

The rainy weather comes as, on this day in 2005, the highest rainfall daily total for the month of July in Ireland occurred.

This happened in Macroom with 112.9mm of rain falling over the course of the day.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with widespread showery rain, “possibly turning heavy or thundery at times”.

It will be quite blustery too with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, turning strong near coasts.

According to the current outlook, the country is in store for a “good deal of dry weather” early next week as high pressure moves over Ireland.

Read More

Rally to take place in Cork city today to highlight water services workers’ concerns with Irish Water

More in this section

Crewman requiring hospitalisation airlifted off fishing vessel operating off the coast of Cork Crewman requiring hospitalisation airlifted off fishing vessel operating off the coast of Cork
Rally to take place in Cork city today to highlight water services workers’ concerns with Irish Water Rally to take place in Cork city today to highlight water services workers’ concerns with Irish Water
Planning granted for controversial housing development on outskirts of Cork city  Planning granted for controversial housing development on outskirts of Cork city 
cork weather
Irish Water announces overnight outage in Cork due to treatment plan issue

Irish Water announces overnight outage in Cork due to treatment plan issue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more