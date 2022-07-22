Crewman requiring hospitalisation airlifted off fishing vessel operating off the coast of Cork

A crewman on board an Irish fishing vessel operating some 170 miles South-West off Mizen Head is currently being transferred to hospital via helicopter.

In a mission coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard, the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 airlifted the man who required hospitalisation shortly after 4pm.

A statement this evening from the Irish Coast Guard said top cover communication support was provided by an Air Corps Casa Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Coast Guard said helicopter R115 is routing to Kerry University hospital where it is scheduled to arrive at 5.30pm.