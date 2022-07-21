Guide Dogs asking Cork residents to help raise puppies 

A CORK charity is asking rebel residents to open their homes to help raise puppies.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is currently recruiting Puppy Raising volunteers in the Munster area.

Puppy Raisers foster one of their puppies from eight weeks until approximately 12-14 months.

At eight weeks old the puppies begin their journey to becoming a Guide Dog for a person who is vision impaired or an Assistance Dog for a family of a child with autism.

The puppy will live with a family in a home. Under the direction of Puppy Raising supervisors, puppies learn basic rules and obedience.

At approximately 14 months they move into the training centre with highly skilled trainers and the hard work towards graduating as a Guide or Assistance Dog begins.

The charity said this is a great opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life and to learn new dog training skills.

There are a couple of stipulations for puppy raisers.

The residence must not be more than two hours from the charity headquarters on Model Farm Road, Cork and there can be no more than two other dogs in the home. The dogs must also be sociable, well-behaved and neutered/spayed.

It is expected that the puppy would not be left alone for prolonged periods of time (max 4 hours but this is age-dependent).

The puppy should have access to a secured outdoor area and children in the home must be over five years of age.

The main ‘puppy raiser’ must be 18 years or older, but the whole family can get involved.

Finally, the residence must have internet access and be able to use the Zoom platform.

An information webinar is taking place on Thursday, July 28, from 7pm to 8pm.

To apply or to find out more visit www.guidedogs.ie or email Erin at erin@guidedogs.ie