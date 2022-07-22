Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Friends and family host fundraiser in memory of Cork woman who died from breast cancer

So far the fundraiser has received over 1,000 donations.
A group of college friends based in West Cork have raised almost 60,000 euro while cycling Malin to Mizen.

Roisin Burke

A GROUP of friends and family based in West Cork have raised almost €60,000 while cycling from Malin to Mizen.

The fundraiser,- - which is raising funds for Breakthrough Cancer Research, METavivor, a charity focusing on metastatic breast cancer, and St Francis Hospice in Dublin - is in memory of Helen O’Leary who died from breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 32, less than eight months after getting married. 

Helen’s husband Eoghan is part of the team completing the six-day challenge, which will finish in Mizen Head today.

The cycling crew, made up of Helen and Eoghan’s family and friends are cycling 650km over the 6 days, averaging 100+km a day.

The expedition began on Sunday, July 17 when the group travelled from Malin Head to Ballybofey and after a night’s sleep they got up and cycled on to Sligo. The next day took them to Galway, before heading to Limerick, via Clonlara, Helen’s homeplace.

On Thursday, the group went to Killarney before their journey ends today at Mizen Head.

To donate, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cycleforhelen

