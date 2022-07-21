Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 14:11

'I'm delighted to have a spare now': Aer Lingus recover missing walking aid belonging to Echo boy Dave

Cork's Echo Boy, Dave Hogan, with his new walking aid which was replaced by Aer Lingus after his walking aid was lost in transit by the airline, at the GPO, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

Donal O’Keeffe

Echo Boy Dave Hogan has thanked Aer Lingus for recovering his walking aid, which had been lost in transit last week between Texas and Cork Airport.

The airline had already replaced the missing walking aid with a new device, meaning Mr Hogan now has a spare walking aid.

Mr Hogan, who was visiting his sister Tracey in Houston, told The Echo that when he had arrived in Cork Airport on Tuesday of last week, he waited six hours for his missing luggage, before realising his walking aid was lost.

He said Aer Lingus staff were extremely helpful, and had replaced the missing walking aid within two days, and had then contacted him to say they had recovered the original device.

“I’m delighted to have a spare walking aid now, and I really want to thank Vincent who works in Aer Lingus in Cork Airport, and who really looked after me, giving me meal vouchers and getting me a taxi home,” Mr Hogan said.

“First they gave me a brand new walking aid, which I really appreciated, and then they got in touch to say they had found my own walking aid, and they sent it around to me, so I’m delighted.” 

The Farranree native has been selling newspapers for 44 years, overcoming cerebral palsy to become an Echo Boy at 10 years of age, and he has for decades been a familiar sight, selling The Echo and the Irish Examiner (and at Christmas the Holly Bough) on his regular pitch outside the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus previously told The Echo the company was aware of widespread disruption across many airports, most notably London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Paris, and among third-party suppliers.

“These issues are outside of our control but are resulting in some customers experiencing a level of service below what they expect, including delayed baggage.

“We apologise to Mr Hogan for the inconvenience this has caused.”

