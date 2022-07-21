'The timing is unfortunate': Frustration over delays to Ringaskiddy project

COUNCILLORS in the Carrigaline Municipal District have expressed their frustration with a delay to the planned Ringaskiddy Public Realm project.

The news emerged following a motion at this week’s municipal district meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath sought a written update on the project and requested that work commence on the core of the scheme.

Municipal district officer Carol Conway said Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has asked for additional works to be included in the scheme.

“The public realm works in Ringaskiddy was approved by a meeting of the full council on September 27. It was agreed that the detailed design would be sent to TII for approval at the pre-attender stage. At a subsequent meeting with TII, they asked for additional works to be covered.”

Ms Conway acknowledged the frustration of council members at the delay but said it is a priority project.

“I understand the frustration because we all thought we would be starting in the summer. We need the permission of the TII to work on the N28. We have to work together on it. It is our priority project and it is one that we are going to apply all our resources to. We are giving a new brief to our consultants and once we have that we will apply for funding. I will have timelines then.”

“I’m not happy with this,” Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said in response. “The public realm in Ringaskiddy has been proposed for a long time. The residents were of the view that things would progress this summer. Residents are getting very frustrated. My frustration is with TII. TII coming to the table with these changes at a pre-tender stage is so brutally frustrating. It is going to be a lengthy delay realistically.”

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton agreed. “It is a good thing that TII wants to enlarge the scheme and make it the whole length of the village.

“If we had been offered to us at the outset we would have been jumping with joy. The timing is unfortunate. We are chomping at the bit to initiate this project.”