Man jailed for stealing less than €10 worth of goods from Cork store

A young man who was convicted of carrying out 23 thefts in the past has confessed to committing one more when he stole less than €10 worth of goods from a shop.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed the man for eight months.

The judge said that even though it was a very small amount of property to steal from a shop, he had to take account of the large number of previous convictions committed by Adam Boyle of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the latest theft carried out by Adam Boyle occurred on January 17 at Mr Price on North Main Street, Cork.

Sgt Lyons said that 23 of the defendant’s 122 previous convictions were for theft.

Boyle, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge at Cork District Court.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said alcohol would be the main difficulty for the accused. He said he was serving a longer sentence which was imposed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher said, “This is his 24th conviction for theft. This is a huge amount of thefts for the shopkeepers of Cork city.”