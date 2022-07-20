Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 09:00

Alleged dangerous driver of motorbike refused bail

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail due to the seriousness of the charges and “the question of addiction to cocaine”.
Garda Kelleher said he and Garda Damien Cremin were on mobile patrol at 6.30 pm on July 18 at Harbour View Rd when they saw a motorcycle being driven by a man wearing no crash helmet. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A BENELLI motorbike stolen from outside a house at Victoria Cross was driven dangerously an hour later across the north side of Cork City.

That was the allegation against a 21-year-old man arrested and brought before Cork District Court on charges of stealing the bike and seven counts of driving it dangerously. Garda Peter Kelleher arrested Jake O’Sullivan and objected to bail being granted to him.

Garda Kelleher said he and Garda Damien Cremin were on mobile patrol at 6.30 pm on July 18 at Harbour View Rd when they saw a motorcycle being driven by a man wearing no crash helmet.

Garda Kelleher said: “I identified this male as Jake O’Sullivan, of 22 Fairfield Rd, Farranree. Garda Cremin indicated for the vehicle to stop. But Jake O’Sullivan proceeded to drive the bike at speed along Harbour View Rd, over the roundabout, making no effort to go around it. 

"He then turned left on to Knocknaheeny Avenue, driving on the footpath in an effort to evade gardaí. He drove on to a narrow roadway of Ascension Heights where there were many people present and he drove at speed. 

"He then drove on to Churchfield Green, driving on the wrong side of the road, merging on to Churchfield Way Upper. He drove on the righthand side of the road, narrowly missing the footpath. He failed to stop for gardaí. At Churchfield Rd, he drove in the way of oncoming traffic.

“He drove on to Dunmore Gardens at speed before attempting to abandon vehicle. He was wearing plastic gloves and attempted to flee the scene on foot. He took off the gloves as he went.”

Shane Collins-Daly, defending, said Mr O’Sullivan was taking steps to deal with a cocaine addiction. The defendant gave evidence in his bail application. 

Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined him, saying it was alleged he ran from gardaí on Monday evening. Mr O’Sullivan replied: “I got a fright. I apologise. I panicked. I should have stopped.”

Mr O’Sullivan wore shorts, walked with a heavy limp in court, and there were bandages on his right leg.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail due to the seriousness of the charges and “the question of addiction to cocaine”. He remanded Mr O’Sullivan in custody until July 26.

