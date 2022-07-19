Safe containing €24k in cash stolen from Cork city home this week 

A safe containing over €24,000 in cash was taken after a break-in to a house in Cork city in the middle of Monday afternoon.

But now at Cork District Court a man charged with carrying out the burglary has been remanded in custody. Garda Paraic White, who investigated the case, confirmed that the cash stolen in the burglary at Commons Road, Cork, had been found recovered at the home of the arrested man.

Garda White arrested and charged 47-year-old Mark Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, Glen Avenue, Cork, with carrying out a burglary on Monday afternoon, July 18.

“My application is for a remand in custody. This is based on the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“It is alleged that at 4.40pm on July 18 the injured party returned home to find his home had been entered and damage had been done to the side door where the bottom panel was kicked in,” Garda White said.

Missing from the house was a safe containing more than €24,000 in cash, and second safe – a child’s safe - containing a quantity of coins.

The injured party is known personally to the defendant, the garda said.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the accused had made no admissions in relation to the charge and had not identified himself on CCTV so that these issues would be a matter for trial ultimately.

Garda White said, “I identify him personally in CCTV. The footage is of a very high quality.

“He was captured on CCTV walking on Commons Road. He is carrying what appears to be a safe.

“There is also footage of him breaking a child’s safe near the scene.

“He was arrested last night at Glentrasna, Glen Avenue, and the safe and money were recovered at the property.

“In summary, this is a serious offence where it is alleged he forced entry into a private residence.”

Mr Buttimer submitted during the application for bail that Mark Wolfe would not be a flight risk if granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “On the one hand there were no admissions made by Mr Wolfe.

"But this is a serious charge – as serious as it gets on a private house. I am not prepared to grant bail.

"I remand him in custody until July 26.”

Mr Buttimer asked the judge to direct that the accused be given whatever medical treatment he required in prison for his mental health.

The burglary charge refers to a safe containing €24,150 in cash and a toy safe with €50.