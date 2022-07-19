Cork weather: Thunderstorm warning in place for Cork

The warm, sunny weather has turned wet.

Following the record-breaking hottest day in Ireland, temperatures have returned to a cooler 18 to 23 degrees with showers and light winds.

On Tuesday there is a thunderstorm warning for Cork with heavy rainfall predicted. The status yellow warning is in place from 9.30am to 9pm.

Tomorrow is supposed to be even cooler with temperatures around 17 to 20 degrees and a great deal of cloud.

Thursday is expected to have a bright start to the day with sunny spells and just a few light showers. However, it will become cloudier by afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing along western and southwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a light variable breeze.

Friday is predicted to have a cloudy start to the day with some lingering rain and drizzle in the east and north. Brightening up for a time in the morning and early afternoon with just a few light showers but it will turn cloudier again later with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into western areas towards evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

On Saturday Met Éireann is expecting a dull and wet day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle feeding in from the Atlantic. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north, with some dry spells further east and south. A warm and humid day with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

The weather is set to remain largely unsettled on Sunday with outbreaks of rain. However, current indications suggest it will turn a little more settled early next week with just scattered showers. Temperatures around normal with highs in the high teens or low twenties.