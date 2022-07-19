Cork charity distributing refurbished laptops to Ukrainian refugees

Together-Razem, a Cork-based national charity that supports people from Eastern Europe living in Ireland, has begun distributing free refurbished laptops to Ukrainian refugees under its

#laptops4ua initiative.

Established in Cork in 2006, Together-Razem is a registered charity uniquely supporting people from Poland and Eastern Europe, providing free services throughout the Republic of Ireland for people from Poland and Eastern European countries.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the centre has been supporting Ukrainians who have arrived in Ireland and those on the ground in Ukraine and Poland.

As well as fundraising to send medical supplies to Ukraine, the centre is providing reliable, up-to-date information on the regulations for refugees after crossing the border, which director of the centre Voyteck Bialek said is important for those Ukrainian families living in Ireland who can pass this information on to their relatives fleeing Ukraine. He said it is also helping those who cross the border into Poland and who may not speak English or Polish to contact their loved ones who live here in Ireland.

Now, the centre has seen 270 laptops donated under the first phase of the #laptops4ua scheme, after receiving 889 applications from Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Ireland.

The recipients were selected based on who had the highest level of need.

“We launched the #laptops4ua project for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, because having access to a laptop can help them in so many practical and valuable ways,” Mr Białek, said.

“For example, they can apply for jobs, learn English and study for college. Laptops can also help entertain and educate children, which is particularly important for people in living conditions that may be cramped.

We’d like to thank everyone who has kindly supported the initiative.

"Their donations will greatly help the lives of the people who receive them.”

Companies including Amazon and employees of other tech companies were among those who donated laptops to the initiative.