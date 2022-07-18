'When I got to the top it was emotional': Cork mum with MS conquers Carrauntoohil

AN inspiring mum of two managed to conquer Ireland’s highest mountain to mark the third anniversary of a life-changing multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

Christine Duff from Ballincollig said that when she began to experience multiple sclerosis symptoms, she initially put it down to a change in life circumstances.

Multiple sclerosis is a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Christine said that numbness she was experiencing in her hands had intensified to the extent that by 2019 she was barely able to hold a pen.

The 35-year-old said she feared she was losing her mind before receiving the diagnosis.

While Ms Duff is still living with the illness she has managed to enjoy the last two years symptom-free.

Rather, than reflect on the heartbreak that came with her diagnosis in July of 2019, Christine opted to mark it in a meaningful way by climbing Carrauntoohil.

The accomplishment was not just a physical feat for the beautician and life coach but a reminder of how far she has come since that difficult day.

Christine, who has relapsing-remitting MS, also wanted to serve as a positive role model for her young son and daughter.

She hopes that her achievements can encourage more conversation around MS.

“I believe it’s good to talk about things because if you don’t others will assume they are alone,” Christine said.

“Since my diagnosis, I have had more positive experiences than negative ones. I’ve always spoken my mind but I refuse to get caught into the trap of the negative aspects. I realise that if you google something and see the potential for what can happen it can lead you to imagine you are experiencing the same.”

She is calling for more education in relation to the condition.

“When you tell people you have MS they imagine the worst-case scenario. Many assume that with every type of MS you will be incapacitated to the extent that you need 24-hour care which just isn’t the case. If I know someone who has the condition I’ll ask them 'how’s your health' rather than using the word MS. I feel it phrases the question in a much more positive way.”

Christine puts much of her positive attitude down to being a mum.

“Becoming a mum in my twenties meant I had less time to focus on the negative and more time to focus on family. So many people are trapped in this bubble that only allows them to focus on the things they think they need. Every day I wake up I tell myself that this is a new day. I’m appreciative of what I have rather than dwelling on what I don’t.”

She described the significance of climbing Carrauntoohil.

“When I got to the top it was emotional. I was overcome by the feelings of euphoria. Everyone that day had their own story and a reason for climbing the mountain and I was just one of them.”

Christine underlined how the challenges she faced in life only made her stronger.

“It gave me an added push to enjoy life more. The experience has also taught me to appreciate the people I have in my life and not constantly look for things that I believe will make me happy.”

The beauty therapist is looking forward to the future after recently gaining her diploma in life coaching.

“The job I do has given me perspective because I’ve encountered so many people with various challenges.”

Readers can follow Christine’s journey on Instagram at _anchoryourawareness.