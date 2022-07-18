Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 07:32

Continued appeal for witnesses to Shakey Bridge stabbing

The incident occurred as a free concert, Joy in the Park, took place in the adjacent Fitzgerald Park, with approximately 5,000 people enjoying the sunshine and entertainment.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager stabbed on Cork's Shakey Bridge. Photo: Eimer McAuley

Echo reporter

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry regarding an assault that occurred in the city yesterday afternoon.

A male youth suffered what are understood be serious but non-life threatening stab injuries following an assault that occurred on The Shakey Bridge, Cork City, at approximately 4:30pm.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated.

This morning, Gardaí are continuing their appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 021 452 2000, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

