Cork rail boost to see 32 extra services daily from Monday

Cork commuter rail services are set to receive a major train frequency boost this week, gaining an extra 32 train services daily as part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

The new timetable will see a doubling of weekday daytime off-peak trains on the Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton lines.

From Monday, Iarnród Éireann will double the number of weekday trains operating during daytime off-peak on both lines from every 60 minutes each way currently, to a peak frequency of every 30 minutes, to and from both Cobh and Midleton.

With both services sharing the line between Glounthaune and Cork’s Kent Station, a turn-up-and-go frequency of every 15 minutes each way between 6.45am and 7.45pm will be provided for the communities of Glounthaune and Little Island.

In total, 32 extra train services will operate every weekday on the Cork commuter network.

The enhanced schedule follows two weeks of essential track and bridge works at a number of locations between Cork, Cobh, and Midleton, which ran from 2 to 17 July.

Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, said the new timetable will greatly improve Cork commuter rail.

“It will make it easier to get around and open up this part of East Cork to greater numbers of locals and visitors alike,” Ms Graham said. “It is a clear signal of intent on the part of NTA and Iarnród Éireann that delivering for the people of Cork is now the priority."

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said the company was bringing to life the vision of Cork’s commuter rail network as set out under CMATS.

“Having worked with the Transport Minister and his Department officials, the National Transport Authority, and Cork local authorities and the wider community in developing these plans, we now embark on what we believe will be a decade of delivery for Cork,” Mr Meade said. “We look forward to welcoming even more Cork commuters to our rail service.”

Iarnród Éireann said the increased number of trains on the Midleton and Cobh lines is just one of a number of developments benefiting Cork commuters during 2022, with adult rail fares have reduced by 20%, and young adults and students seeing fare cuts to 50% of adult rates with the Young Adult and Student Card. Additionally, Mallow has been added to the Cork commuter fare zone, dramatically reducing commuting costs.