Shock at Shakey Bridge stabbing as thousands enjoyed fine weather in park nearby

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault at the Shakey Bridge on Sunday afternoon, leaving a teenager with serious injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon when a 14-year-old boy suffered stab injuries.

The teenager was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for what are understood to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said no arrests had been made yet, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make that footage available to them.

The incident occurred as a free concert, Joy in the Park, took place in the adjacent Fitzgerald Park, with approximately 5,000 people enjoying the sunshine and entertainment.

Order of Malta ambulance personnel and Mallow Search and Rescue volunteers who were on duty at the concert went to the aid of the victim until emergency services arrived.

It is understood that a number of youths had been swimming in the river by the bridge earlier in the afternoon.

A woman who was on the Shakey Bridge with her teenage son and declined to be named, told The Echo she had seen the victim, whom she described as “a very young teenager” being put into an ambulance before being taken to hospital.

“I just thought he looked so young, God love him,” she said.

“It’s just a shocking thing to happen, and your heart would go out to the poor young fella and his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.