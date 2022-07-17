Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 19:22

Man avoids jail after assaulting ex-girlfriend on Cork city street

The incident happened back on January 3, 2020 on Devonshire Street, Cor
Man avoids jail after assaulting ex-girlfriend on Cork city street

He was also given a one-month suspended sentence for having cannabis for his own use at Green Street, Cork, on February 11 2020.

Liam Heylin

A 21-year-old man was given a three-month suspended jail term for assaulting a young woman after they got into an altercation on the street.

Benjamin Ulian of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

The incident happened back on January 3, 2020 on Devonshire Street, Cork.

In the case prosecuted by Inspector Martin Canny, the evidence was that the young woman walked past her ex-boyfriend, there was a row between them, where she hit him across the face and he punched her a number of times in the head before pulling her to the ground by the hair. 

The injured party got up and left the scene.

He was also given a one-month suspended sentence for having cannabis for his own use at Green Street, Cork, on February 11 2020.

Deirdre Wilson, defence solicitor, said the young man made a bad situation dozens of times worse by assaulting the young woman, with whom he had previously been in a relationship.

Ms Wilson said the accused accepted, “It was absolutely uncalled for.”

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor 85,000 waiting on appointments in Cork
Details Of EURO Banknotes €8k seized in Cork drug investigations forfeited to State
PICS: Cork people have fun in the sun but public urged to take precautions with heat warning in place PICS: Cork people have fun in the sun but public urged to take precautions with heat warning in place
#courtscork courtcourts
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed near busy Cork city park

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed near busy Cork city park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more