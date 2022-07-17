Man avoids jail after assaulting ex-girlfriend on Cork city street

A 21-year-old man was given a three-month suspended jail term for assaulting a young woman after they got into an altercation on the street.

Benjamin Ulian of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court.

The incident happened back on January 3, 2020 on Devonshire Street, Cork.

In the case prosecuted by Inspector Martin Canny, the evidence was that the young woman walked past her ex-boyfriend, there was a row between them, where she hit him across the face and he punched her a number of times in the head before pulling her to the ground by the hair.

The injured party got up and left the scene.

He was also given a one-month suspended sentence for having cannabis for his own use at Green Street, Cork, on February 11 2020.

Deirdre Wilson, defence solicitor, said the young man made a bad situation dozens of times worse by assaulting the young woman, with whom he had previously been in a relationship.

Ms Wilson said the accused accepted, “It was absolutely uncalled for.”