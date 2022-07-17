85,000 waiting on appointments in Cork

ALMOST 85,000 people are waiting for outpatient appointments or inpatient procedures at hospitals in Cork, with more than 20,000 of these waiting for longer than 18 months to be seen.

The latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTFP) shed light on the number of people waiting to be seen at hospitals across the city and county.

They show that more than 78,000 adults and children are waiting for outpatient appointments at Cork hospitals including almost 40,000 people (39,562) at Cork University Hospital (CUH), 23,423 people at the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital (SIVUH), and 7,248 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

A further 3,581 people are waiting to be seen at Mallow General Hospital, 3,014 adults and children are waiting for appointments at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), and 1,391 are on the outpatient waiting list at Bantry General Hospital.

Some 6,705 people are waiting for inpatient procedures at hospitals in Cork including 3,240 people waiting at the SIVUH, 1,716 at CUH, 984 at the Mercy, 492 at CUMH, 154 at Mallow General, and 119 at Bantry.

The latest figures come as news emerged that an Irish company, Healthcare Abroad, had reached a deal with the Hospital HCB Dénia in Spain which could see Irish patients travel to the facility for care.

Patients would be treated under the EU Cross Border Directive, where the HSE covers the price of treatment up to the cost it would be in Ireland.