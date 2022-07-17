Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 17:38

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed near busy Cork city park

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed near busy Cork city park

The incident happened at approximately 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon and a male youth suffered what are understood be serious but non-life threatening injuries. Picture Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred on the Shakey Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, and left a teenager with serious injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon and a male youth suffered what are understood be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated.

The incident occurred as a free concert, “Joy in the Park”, took place in the adjacent Fitzgerald Park, and gardaí and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Little Girl in Kiddie Pool Public asked to take steps to ensure 'there is enough water to for everyone'
Drinking Water Night-time water restrictions in Cork town over weekend
Woman performs a Covid-19 self-test at home Cork Covid data: Outbreaks in a number of settings last week 
PICS: Cork people have fun in the sun but public urged to take precautions with heat warning in place

PICS: Cork people have fun in the sun but public urged to take precautions with heat warning in place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more