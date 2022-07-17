Gardaí appeal for witnesses after teenager is stabbed near busy Cork city park

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred on the Shakey Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, and left a teenager with serious injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon and a male youth suffered what are understood be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated.

The incident occurred as a free concert, “Joy in the Park”, took place in the adjacent Fitzgerald Park, and gardaí and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.