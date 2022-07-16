Public asked to take steps to ensure 'there is enough water to for everyone'

With Met Éireann issuing a yellow weather warning and advising of “exceptionally warm weather”, Irish Water has asked the public to be especially mindful of water use in the coming days.

With temperatures set to soar, the water utility company said it is important to take some simple steps to conserve water and to avoid the need for restrictions later in the summer.

Irish Water said that while the majority of water supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce restrictions at this time, the company expects to see an increase in demand for water over the coming weeks which may put pressure on some supplies.

In particular at this time of year and with the rise in temperature, popular holiday resorts are likely to experience higher than average demand, and a number of rural areas have also begun to come under pressure particularly in the South and Midlands.

Irish Water said it is already taking actions to manage and protect supplies at present in parts of Cork and Tipperary, Carron in Clare and Inis Oirr in Galway.

Irish Water is appealing to the public to follow a number of easy steps to reduce their water usage during the hot weather

Steps to take include -

Avoid power-washing and keep the garden hose in the shed.

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water.

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water, so try to minimise the amount of water used and consider reusing the water for the garden or for cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of asset operations, said that while we all enjoy the sunshine, it is important that we consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, and we can all play our part,” Mr Cuddy said.

“By reducing the water used in paddling pools, turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer.”

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

At home:

Take a shorter shower.

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home.

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to six litres of water per minute.

Minimise the amount of water used in paddling pools.

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose.

Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

In the garden:

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden.

In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots.

Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather.

Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate.

Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible.

Another good tip is to add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to prevent evaporation and reduce the need for watering.

On the farm:

Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques.

Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards.

Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil.