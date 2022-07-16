Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 17:01

Man arrested abroad and brought back to Cork to face money-laundering and drug-dealing charges

Sergeant Paul Leahy said he arrested the accused at Dublin airport.
Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody until July 21.

Liam Heylin

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Poland on a European warrant and brought back to Cork to be charged with laundering €73,000 cash and drug-dealing in December 2016.

The arrest was made as soon as the defendant arrived in Ireland following his arrest in Poland on a European arrest warrant.

The accused was charged and cautioned and he made no reply when charged.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said there was no application for bail.

39-year-old Grzegorz Majdan is charged with money-laundering in respect of €73,000 at Woodville, Rochestown, Cork, on December 15 2016.

In respect of the same date at Radharc An Caisleán, Carrigtwohill, Cork, he is charged with having cannabis for sale or supply when it is alleged that its street value exceeded €13,000.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Majdan in custody until July 21 at Cork District Court.

