Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 16:20

Night-time water restrictions in Cork town over weekend

The utility, working in partnership with Cork County Council, said the restriction will be necessary to conserve water supplies and to maintain the service during day time hours.
Water supply will be restricted on Saturday 16 July and Sunday 17 July from 10.30pm until 7am. File image. 

Donal O’Keeffe

Irish Water has announced that what it describes as essential night-time water restrictions are required in Dunmanway over the weekend to help water levels at Dunmanway Reservoir to recover.

To help reservoir levels recover and to maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours, Irish Water said, water supply will be restricted on Saturday 16 July and Sunday 17 July from 10.30pm until 7am.

These restrictions are likely to result in reduced water pressure and some disruption to customers, particularly on higher ground in Dunmanway and surrounding areas.

The company said it can take two to three hours following restriction for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas. Speaking about the restriction, Niall O’Riordain of Irish Water said he understood the inconvenience the restrictions might cause.

“This weekend’s night-time restrictions are necessary to ensure a daytime water supply is available for residents and businesses for hygiene and other essential purposes,” he said.

“During the daytime, we are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths, and by postponing the use of dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

“Further information on water conservation is available on our website,” Mr O’Riordan added.

The Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

<p>With temperatures set to soar, the water utility company said it is important to take some simple steps to conserve water and to avoid the need for restrictions later in the summer.</p>

Public asked to take steps to ensure 'there is enough water to for everyone'

