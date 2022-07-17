Cork Covid data: Outbreaks in a number of settings last week 

Twenty Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in key settings in Cork and Kerry last week.

According to the latest outbreak report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), six new outbreaks of the virus were reported in residential institutions in the HSE South, which comprises Cork and Kerry, for the week ending July 9.

A further four outbreaks were reported in hospitals, four in nursing homes, two in community hospitals or long-stay settings, two in special education settings and two in ‘other settings’.

Nationally, 116 outbreaks were reported in key settings, an increase of 18 outbreaks on the previous week.

There were 39 outbreaks associated with residential institutions notified, 30 outbreaks associated with acute hospitals, 27 outbreaks associated with nursing homes, seven outbreaks associated with community hospital/long-stay units notified, five outbreaks associated with other healthcare services notified, three outbreaks associated with schools notified, and five outbreaks associated with other settings notified (three outbreaks in private houses related to Irish Travellers and two outbreaks related to travel).

Meanwhile, a separate HPSC report shows that 2,258 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork last week, accounting for 13.4 per cent of all cases reported nationally.

The median age of cases in Cork was 42.

The number of actual cases of the virus is likely to be higher given the current advice around testing and that the figures do not include details on positive antigen tests reported.