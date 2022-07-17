Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 08:15

'A friendly, supportive voice': Tributes paid to retiring MABS adviser

For almost 27 years, Anna Lane helped North Cork people with money and budgeting advice.
Anna Lane, North Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), who is retiring after almost 27 years' service, Adrian O'Connor of the Citizens Information Board and Ursula Collins, Regional Manager, South Munster MABS.

Donal O’Keeffe

After almost 27 years as a money advice co-ordinator with North Cork Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), Anna Lane has retired.

Throughout her career with North Cork MABS, Ms Lane has helped provide free, independent and confidential money advice services to people experiencing debt problems, and guiding them on their journey toward financial independence.

During her time with MABS, Ms Lane led a number of debt prevention education initiatives throughout North Cork, often supporting members of the public and helping to ensure that debt did not become a problem.

Ursula Collins, regional manager of South Munster MABS thanks Ms Lane for her years of service.

“From everyone at MABS, we would like to sincerely thank Anna for the hugely important part she has played in our organisation for close to 27 years, and ultimately, her dedication and commitment to supporting the people and communities of North Cork, guiding them on their journey to financial wellbeing,” Ms Collins said.

“Anna has played a part in the implementation of some of our key services such as Abhaile – free mortgage arrears support, and National Traveller MABS, working to reduce poverty, discrimination, and the financial exclusion of Travellers.

“Anna has been a friendly, supportive voice that many people have needed to hear over the years as they navigate problem debt and no doubt, there are many people who will be forever grateful,” Ms Collins added.

Anyone experiencing problem debt in any area, including mortgage arrears, bank loans, overdrafts, utilities or credit cards, is urged to contact MABS.

MABS provides information online and over the phone, including money tools and financial health checks. MABS operates from over 60 offices nationwide.

MABS is funded by the Citizens Information Board, which also maintains the mabs.ie website.

