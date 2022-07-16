Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 11:38

Frustration at frequent road closures in Sunday's Well area 

A councillor has heard expressions of “incredulity” at certain sections of road being “repeatedly dug up, filled in, and then dug back up all over again”.
Frustration at frequent road closures in Sunday's Well area 

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent made his remarks on Saturday morning as Sunday’s Well Road was closed for works between the Western Road and Convent Avenue, with traffic at the Western Road being diverted into the city, and traffic coming down Shanakiel being diverted back up the one-way section at the bottom of Strawberry Hill.

Donal O’Keeffe

A city councillor has said some northside residents are frustrated at a lack of notice about frequent road closures over the past year and have expressed “incredulity” at stretches of road being repeatedly dug up by Irish Water contractors.

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent made his remarks on Saturday morning as Sunday’s Well Road was closed for works between the Western Road and Convent Avenue, with traffic at the Western Road being diverted into the city, and traffic coming down Shanakiel being diverted back up the one-way section at the bottom of Strawberry Hill.

The North Mall was also closed, as was the section of Sunday’s Well Road below Sunday’s Well Avenue, and the road closures in the area are expected to continue until Monday.

“This is going on since June of 2021, which is a long time, and while the works are essential for water infrastructure in the area, especially the new pumping station in Shanakiel, some local residents are very frustrated at what they see as a complete lack of notice about repeated road closures,” Cllr Nugent said.

“I’m sure Irish Water and their contractors would say ‘Keep an eye on social media for updates’, but a lot of people aren’t on social media.” 

Cllr Nugent added that he had heard expressions of “incredulity” at certain sections of road along the North Mall and Sunday’s Well Road being “repeatedly dug up, filled in, and then dug back up all over again”.

A statement from Irish Water said the utility is working in partnership with Cork City Council “to improve the security of water supply through the delivery of three projects as part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme.

“Works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain commenced in June 2021 and are currently on schedule,” the statement said.

Irish Water said the main excavation works requiring traffic management at the Shanakiel Road/Sunday’s Well Road junction will be completed by July 18, with the main excavation works at the North Mall completed by July 22.

“There will be some additional works at these locations, however these works will only cause minor disruption and will not require road closures,” the company said, adding that all construction works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain are due for completion in autumn of 2022.

“Irish Water would like to thank the residents and businesses in Cork City and apologise for any inconvenience these essential works cause,” the statement concluded.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork woman's €302k award for old head injury worsened by car accident upheld
Armed Gardaí seize nine stolen trailers and horseboxes following searches in Cork city Armed Gardaí seize nine stolen trailers and horseboxes following searches in Cork city
Law and justice concept Man, 22, accused of breaking into home and raping woman near UCC served with book of evidence
cork roadsirish water
<p>The search was carried out at a residence in Cork City on Thursday night.</p>

Man arrested following major drugs seizure in Cork city to appear in court today 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more