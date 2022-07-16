Frustration at frequent road closures in Sunday's Well area 

A city councillor has said some northside residents are frustrated at a lack of notice about frequent road closures over the past year and have expressed “incredulity” at stretches of road being repeatedly dug up by Irish Water contractors.

Sinn Féin’s Councillor Mick Nugent made his remarks on Saturday morning as Sunday’s Well Road was closed for works between the Western Road and Convent Avenue, with traffic at the Western Road being diverted into the city, and traffic coming down Shanakiel being diverted back up the one-way section at the bottom of Strawberry Hill.

The North Mall was also closed, as was the section of Sunday’s Well Road below Sunday’s Well Avenue, and the road closures in the area are expected to continue until Monday.

“This is going on since June of 2021, which is a long time, and while the works are essential for water infrastructure in the area, especially the new pumping station in Shanakiel, some local residents are very frustrated at what they see as a complete lack of notice about repeated road closures,” Cllr Nugent said.

“I’m sure Irish Water and their contractors would say ‘Keep an eye on social media for updates’, but a lot of people aren’t on social media.”

Cllr Nugent added that he had heard expressions of “incredulity” at certain sections of road along the North Mall and Sunday’s Well Road being “repeatedly dug up, filled in, and then dug back up all over again”.

A statement from Irish Water said the utility is working in partnership with Cork City Council “to improve the security of water supply through the delivery of three projects as part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme.

“Works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain commenced in June 2021 and are currently on schedule,” the statement said.

Irish Water said the main excavation works requiring traffic management at the Shanakiel Road/Sunday’s Well Road junction will be completed by July 18, with the main excavation works at the North Mall completed by July 22.

“There will be some additional works at these locations, however these works will only cause minor disruption and will not require road closures,” the company said, adding that all construction works on the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain are due for completion in autumn of 2022.

“Irish Water would like to thank the residents and businesses in Cork City and apologise for any inconvenience these essential works cause,” the statement concluded.