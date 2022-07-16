Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 11:00

Man arrested following major drugs seizure in Cork city to appear in court today 

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene.
The search was carried out at a residence in Cork City on Thursday night.

Echo reporter

The man arrested this week by gardaí in Cork, after they seized drugs valued at €220,000 from a residence in the city, has been charged. 

"Gardaí from Bridewell Garda station in Cork investigating the combined drug seizure of €220,000 as part of Operation Tara on Thursday 14th July, 2022 have charged the arrested man," a spokesperson said this morning. 

The search was carried out at a residence in Cork City at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday night.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene.

"The man, aged in his 30s, [who] was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 has since been charged and is due to appear before Court number 1, Cork District Court, this morning Saturday 16th July, 2022 at 11am," the spokesperson said. 

An imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also seized during the search. All the drugs seized will be sent for further analysis and gardaí said investigations are ongoing. 

