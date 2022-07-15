Jail for man who ripped tiles from the roof of widow's Cork home at 3am

A 79-year-old widow suffered ‘torment and torture’ after hearing a man ripping tiles off her roof at three o’clock in the morning and the man later claimed he was being pursued and climbed up on the roof purely for his own protection.

50-year-old Anthony Rutherford of 127 Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork, was sentenced to eight months in prison on a charge that on October 17 2021 he damaged €1,000 worth of roof tiles at a house at Fir Grove, Riverview Estate, Ballyvolane, Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused had raised over €1,000 compensation for the householder.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that after 3 a.m. on October 17 last, the 50-year-old spent 20 minutes on the roof.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said, “Strange as it may seem people were pursuing him. Having run away he climbed up on the roof to get away from them.

“When the gardaí arrived it would have been better for Mr Rutherford to go down but now he is worried about them and he is anxious to get away from the guards.

“He always said he was being pursued and that he took the tiles to protect himself from the people down below.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked, “Can I just be clear – he is saying he was pursued and went up on the roof of this 79-year-old woman and he took tiles off to protect himself from the people pursuing him.”

Mr Buttimer confirmed that this was what the defendant was saying.

Judge Kelleher said, “I have read the victim impact statement from this 79-year-old widow living in Riverview estate in Ballyvolane.

“At 3.10 a.m. this man gets up on the roof and takes tiles off the roof. He might have been concerned for himself. He had absolutely no concern for the owner of the house. She says, ‘The memory of the noise that night will haunt my thoughts. I only sleep now in the safety of daylight. I now rely on my children more and more. I have an increased sense of dependency. I feel I have become a burden for them all’.

“This man has taken all that away from her. I do empathise and sympathise with how she feels at her age or any age.”

The judge noted that Anthony Rutherford suffered from anxiety but also that he had previous convictions for causing criminal damage and burglary.

“I cannot avoid a custodial sentence for the torment and torture he has caused this 79-year-old woman,” the judge said as he imposed an eight-month sentence on the accused.

Rutherford is appealing the sentence.