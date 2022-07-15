Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 16:23

Armed Gardaí seize nine stolen trailers and horseboxes following searches in Cork city

Nine trailers were discovered following searches in Cork city yesterday morning.

Gardaí investigating a series of recent thefts of trailers and horse boxes in north Cork seized nine horseboxes, trailers, and a diesel bowser following searches in Cork city on Thursday morning.

The searches were conducted in two locations in Cork city by gardaí from the Fermoy detective branch, Fermoy regular units, Cork north roads policing unit, Mallow detective and drugs units, armed support units, and detectives from Cork city division.

One trailer seized during the search has already been positively identified by the owner, having recently been stolen from a rural location in the Fermoy area.

Gardaí are now seeking to identify the owners of the seized stolen property so it can be returned to its owners.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí told The Echo: 

“These searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into recent thefts of trailers and horse boxes in the Cork North Division."

"Nine horseboxes and trailers and a diesel bowser, all suspected to be stolen property were seized.” 

The garda spokesperson said the Gardaí is seeking the help of the public to identify the property so it can be returned to its owners. 

“One trailer seized during the search has already been positively identified by the owner as recently stolen from a rural location in the Fermoy District."

“Investigating Gardaí are continuing to establish the owners of all the property seized during this operation. We are seeking your help in identifying this property so it can be returned to its rightful owners. 

"Please contact Fermoy Garda Station 24/7 on 025 82100 and one of our investigating detectives will be in touch,” the spokesman added.

