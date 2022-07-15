'I look forward to the buzz of seeing people on race night': GT5K runs return to cities across Ireland

The GT5K race series will return this autumn with physical events after two years of virtual competitions.

Grant Thornton Ireland has announced the return of the GT5K Corporate Team Challenge which will take place in person in Cork as well as Dublin and Galway.

Participants will also be able to take part virtually and register their/their groups time with the national GT5K leaderboard.

This will be the 11th year of the GT5K series which has grown from a single event in one location to a series of 5km races involving over 8,000 participants.

The 2022 series takes place in Cork City on Tuesday, September 6, Galway City on Wednesday, September 14, and Dublin Docklands on Tuesday, October 4.

The virtual event also takes place on October 4.

Grant Thornton’s GT5K Ireland ambassador Derval O’Rourke was one of the many runners who participated in last year’s virtual run.

Commenting on her involvement in the GT5K, Ms O’Rourke said: “I am delighted to be the national ambassador for the GT5K again this year.

"It was brilliant to see so many people take part in the virtual run last year, but I look forward to the buzz of seeing people on race night taking part in person, but also delighted to see that the virtual race option is available for participants all over the country.”

Each run can be completed individually or as a team of four participants. Team members’ times are combined to determine the winner in each category — male, female and mixed.

Michael McAteer, managing partner with Grant Thornton Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of the live runs for Grant Thornton’s GT5K series.

“It’s been brilliant to see the GT5K grow over the years, from a single run in 2012, to a fully-fledged series in many locations around the island of Ireland just over a decade later.

“We look forward to GT5K 2022 being our biggest race series ever, which will help raise funds for the Red Cross and the brilliant work they do globally.”

For registration and more information visit:https://www.grantthornton.ie/gt5k/