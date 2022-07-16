Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Beach season 'off to a good start' in Cork as exceptionally warm weather expected 

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 25 to 30 degrees generally with up to 32 degrees in places on Monday.
The temperatures in West Cork hit 23C already this week, with many people heading for the coast to cool off. Jumping off Schull pier to cool down were Robert Collins, Skibbereen; Conor Lawson, Schull; Jackson Little, Ballydehob and Dylan Crowley, Mealagh Valley. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mary Corcoran & Roisin Burke

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning and is advising people that “exceptionally warm weather” is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The forecaster says that daytime temperatures are expected to reach 25 to 30 degrees generally with up to 32 degrees in places on Monday.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

The warning, which comes into effect at 6am tomorrow will remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned that the high temperatures could have a number of impacts including heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, fire dangers, and a risk of water-related incidents.

It comes as a Cork County Council official has remarked that the beach season has gotten "off to a good start".

Cork County Council’s Water Safety Officer Caroline Casey said beaches are busy but reports of stings from weaver or jellyfish are down.

The coastline has had one report of a Portuguese Man O’War jellyfish so far this season and the dangerous sea creature was removed by lifeguards.

“We check the shoreline every morning for jellyfish and other dangers and so far, so good.” 

Ms Casey said the public was largely obeying the advice of the lifeguards.

“We would like to thank the public for their cooperation, and remind everyone to swim between the flags, heed warning signs and follow the advice of the lifeguards.” 

One big message the lifeguards are giving out this summer is to keep ambulance bays clear.

“We had some incidents in Youghal last weekend where people parked in ambulance bays. When the weather is good, people just want to get on the beach and sometimes they don’t see the signs or sometimes they ignore the signs.

“Potentially, if someone needs assistance you are blocking access to emergency services. They need that space to help.” 

Ms Casey said the beaches are very busy and advised: "if you are planning a trip, go early in the morning.”

Meanwhile, Alone, the organisation which supports older people to age at home, is urging older people to be careful and take necessary precautions as temperatures are set to rise this week.

It said older people can be more vulnerable during warmer weather conditions and are at a greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially those living alone, those with health issues, and those with limited mobility.

The organisation is advising older people to keep cool and hydrated and to take regular breaks from the sun.

