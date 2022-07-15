Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 10:44

Access to popular West Cork beach restored

The pontoon is regularly damaged in stormy weather and was recently put out of action in May due to a tidal surge.
Access to one of the most beautiful beaches in West Cork has been restored by Cork County Council. Photograph: David Forsythe

Roisin Burke

Access to one of the most beautiful beaches in West Cork has been restored by Cork County Council.

Barleycove is a popular beach on the Mizen Peninsula which is reached by crossing a floating pontoon bridge.

Thankfully, Cork County Council announced on Wednesday, July 13, that the access bridge has once again been repaired.
The Local Authority stated that the Beach Lifeguard service is now on duty seven days a week until the end of August, from 10.30am to 7pm daily. Picture Dan Linehan
Barleycove is a lifeguarded Blue Flag beach and during the summer months, it is extremely popular with tourists and locals.

The Local Authority stated that the Beach Lifeguard service is now on duty seven days a week until the end of August, from 10.30am to 7pm daily.

For daily updates on sea conditions and other important information from the lifeguards along the Cork coastline, check out the Facebook page: Cork Co Co Beachguards

west corkcork beaches
<p>The temperatures in West Cork hit 23C yesterday with many people heading for the coast to cool off. Jumping off Schull pier to cool down were Amelia Davies from Durrus and Amy Wilde from Schull. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Met Éireann issues weather warning with ‘exceptionally warm’ temperatures expected

READ NOW

