Met Éireann issues weather warning with ‘exceptionally warm’ temperatures expected

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the weekend and is advising people that “exceptionally warm weather” is expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The forecaster says that daytime temperatures are expected to reach 25 to 30 degrees generally with up to 32 degrees in places on Monday.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.

The warning, which comes into effect at 6am on Sunday will remain in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned that the high temperatures could have a number of impacts including heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, fire dangers, and a risk of water-related incidents.

Advice for older people

Alone, the organisation which supports older people to age at home, is urging older people to be careful and take necessary precautions as temperatures are set to rise this week.

It said older people can be more vulnerable during warmer weather conditions and are at a greater risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially those living alone, those with health issues, and those with limited mobility.

The organisation is advising older people to keep cool and hydrated in the coming week and to take regular breaks from the sun.

If spending an extended period of time in the sun, Alone has advised that older people regularly and liberally apply sunscreen, wear loose clothing, sunglasses and a hat.

Older people should also keep a container of water in the refrigerator in the event that water pressure is significantly reduced or restricted. "If you notice a significant drop in water pressure, contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278," a spokesperson said.

Appeal to check in on neighbours

It is also calling on members of the public to check in on older people to ensure that they have everything they need and that they are keeping safe and cool in the heat.

The organisation is asking older people who are concerned about their own wellbeing during the heatwave to call for assistance and help if needed.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE commented, “While it’s great to be able to get out and enjoy the good weather, we are reminding older people to take care and exercise caution in the heat, as this is a group which are at risk in extreme weather conditions. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be very harmful to over 65s, particularly those who live alone or have existing health conditions. It is important to stay cool, drink plenty of water and to wear sunscreen and a hat when spending extended periods of time outdoors. We are used to extreme weather in winter but extreme summer weather can cause serious problems also.”

He continued, “We are also calling on all members of the public to remember their older neighbours, friends and relatives living alone and to consider their needs; if there is anything you think you can help with, no matter how small, even dropping in cold bottled water. It could make a world of difference to an older person during these challenging times.”

Alone can be reached on 0818 222 024.