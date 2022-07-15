Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 08:38

Drugs worth almost a quarter of a million euro seized in Cork city

The search was carried out at a residence in Cork City at approximately 8.30pm last night. 
Bridewell Seizure 14th July 2022. Cocaine & cannabis

Echo reporter

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork seized combined drugs valued at €220,000 and arrested a man following a search yesterday.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene. 

An imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash was also seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

cork gardacork crime
