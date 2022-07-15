Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 09:29

Crosshaven school to support Pat Lawless in around world sail trip

Scoil Náisiúnta Chros tSeáin in Crosshaven has joined the Golden Globe Race (GGR) Schools Programme and will follow Pat as he prepares to set sail by only using the same or similar equipment and technology to that of the 1968/69 GGR winner, Robin Knox Johnston.
Golden Globe Race participant Pat Lawless recently visited Scoil Náisiúnta Chros tSeáin in Crosshaven where he spoke about the upcoming event.

John Bohane

A CORK national school has lent its support to Golden Globe Race participant Pat Lawless as he attempts to become the first Irish person to sail around the world non-stop.

Each contestant in the race, which takes place every four years, is required to pair up with a primary school from their homeland, and one from France.

A carpenter and former fisherman from Kerry, Pat will be the only Irish man to take on the challenge this year.

Pat visited the school prior to the end of the school term where he spoke about the upcoming event and his preparations.

Many of the students had prepared some insightful questions to ask the Irish skipper.

Principal of the school, Colm Lyons said: “It was a great opportunity for the fourth-class students. He is a huge inspiration throughout the school and a great encouragement for them to keep up their activities outside of school.

“We are very proud here at Crosshaven NS to be selected as Pat’s chosen school for the race, and we look forward to following his journey as he attempts to sail around the world.”

Pat said he enjoyed his talk with the students.

“It was great to talk to the students in Crosshaven.

“As many of them are avid sailors and have grown up around the sea, their support and encouragement mean even more to me. Having the support from Crosshaven NS alongside Green Rebel will make my sail around the world that bit easier.”

Cork-based Green Rebel is Pat’s main sponsor for the race which is scheduled to set sail on September 4.

Rammed earth building to be constructed in Cork park

